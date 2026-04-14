Pope walks in Augustine’s footsteps on day two of Algeria visit

Leo will visit vestiges of the city’s past, and a reception centre run by Catholic nuns
Algiers: Pope Leo XIV travelled to the Algerian city of Annaba on Tuesday to walk in the footsteps of Christian theologian Saint Augustine, on day two of a historic trip marred by a spat with US President Donald Trump.
On Monday the American pontiff became the first pope ever to visit Algeria, the opening stop on a tour of four African nations, although the first day was almost overshadowed by harsh criticism from Trump.
The 70-year-old pope’s recent exhortations for peace in the Middle East, where the US-Israeli war on Iran has embroiled much of the region, have sparked Trump’s anger.
Before Leo’s trip, the US president accused him of “toying with a country (Iran) that wants a nuclear weapon”, and said he was “not a big fan” of the pontiff.
On Monday, Trump doubled down on the criticism following an outcry, saying he had “nothing to apologise for”, and that the pope was “wrong”.
Aboard the papal plane en route to Algiers, Leo told reporters: “The Gospel says... blessed are the peacemakers.”
“I have no fear, neither of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel.”
Overnight, US Vice-President JD Vance urged the Vatican to “stick to matters of morality” amid the escalating row, “and let the President of the United States stick to dictating American public policy”.
Italian and American bishops have expressed their support for the pope, as has Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, known to be close to Trump, who called the US president’s remarks “unacceptable”.
The controversy aside, in northeastern Annaba - formerly the ancient Roman city of Hippo - Leo will visit vestiges of the city’s past, and a reception centre run by Catholic nuns for impoverished elderly people, mostly Muslims.
The city was the one-time home of Augustine, whose autobiographical “Confessions” is a seminal work within the Christian tradition.
Leo will also celebrate Mass at the hilltop Basilica of Saint Augustine in the presence of clergy from across Africa.
The pontiff has previously referred to himself as a “son” of the saint, and belongs to the Augustinian order.
In his first speech in Algiers on Monday, Leo paid tribute to victims of the country’s 1954-1962 war of independence from France and called for “forgiveness”.
His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Algeria and France, and followed a meeting days ago with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Vatican.
The pope also urged Algeria’s leaders “not to fear” greater public participation in political life, calling for a “vibrant, dynamic and free civil society”.
Since the pro-democracy Hirak protests in 2019, which called for sweeping reforms and greater transparency, human rights groups have reported shrinking freedoms and greater controls over public space.
“Authorities are called not to dominate, but to serve the people and foster their development,” Leo said.
The pope is due to leave Algeria on Wednesday for Cameroon, before travelling on to Angola and Equatorial Guinea.