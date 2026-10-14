Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery

Tissue examination confirms lung adenocarcinoma
Dubai: Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing surgery at Gemelli Hospital on the afternoon of October 13, according to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office.
An examination of tissue during the operation confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer that has been suspected from tests conducted before surgery.
“An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations,” said the Holy See Press Office.
Lung adenocarcinoma is a type of non-small cell lung cancer that develops in glandular cells, which produce substances such as mucus. It is the most common type of lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.
The surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung using a video-assisted technique, with the stated aim of achieving a “radical resection.”
“The Holy Father was in the operating room for approximately three hours; the operation itself lasted about 90 minutes. The operation was successful, and there were no complications,” stated the Holy See Press Office.
The Vatican added that the Pope woke up normally and returned to his hospital room after a brief period of observation.