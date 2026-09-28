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Pope leaves France after historic four-day visit: AFP

Macron bids farewell at Metz airport as papal trip concludes peacefully

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AFP
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Pope Leo XIV waves as he leaves after celebrating a mass at Saint-Etienne de Metz Cathedral, in Metz, northeastern France on September 28, 2026 on the last day of his visit to France.
Pope Leo XIV waves as he leaves after celebrating a mass at Saint-Etienne de Metz Cathedral, in Metz, northeastern France on September 28, 2026 on the last day of his visit to France.
AFP

Pope Leo XIV left for Rome on Monday evening after a historic four-day visit to France that sparked huge enthusiasm, an AFP journalist aboard the pontiff's plane reported. 

The American pope was escorted to the airport at the eastern city of Metz by President Emmanuel Macron, who saw him off after the pope wrapped up a trip that had also taken him to Paris and Lourdes.

"We're sad that he's leaving, but happy that everything went well," Macron said.

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