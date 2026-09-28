Pope leaves France after historic four-day visit: AFP

Macron bids farewell at Metz airport as papal trip concludes peacefully
Pope Leo XIV left for Rome on Monday evening after a historic four-day visit to France that sparked huge enthusiasm, an AFP journalist aboard the pontiff's plane reported.
The American pope was escorted to the airport at the eastern city of Metz by President Emmanuel Macron, who saw him off after the pope wrapped up a trip that had also taken him to Paris and Lourdes.
"We're sad that he's leaving, but happy that everything went well," Macron said.