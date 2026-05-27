Poland, UK to sign defence treaty: What it means

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk leave after posing for a group photo within a meeting between the Nato Secretary General, the president of Ukraine, and leaders of E5 countries during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague. File photo taken on June 25, 2025. Poland and the UK are expected to sign in London on Wednesday a new defence treaty, expanding cooperation between the Nato allies to counter security threats, including from Russia. AFP