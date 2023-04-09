1 of 13
King Charles and senior British royals gathered at Windsor Castle for their traditional Easter service on Sunday, the first of the new monarch's reign.
Image Credit: AFP
Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and his extended family including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children, in a walk from the castle to the nearby St George's Chapel.
Image Credit: AFP
The occasion, one of the few events which bring all the royals together in public, is particularly poignant this year, being the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth and also falling two years to the day since her husband Prince Philip died. Both are buried in the King George VI chapel at Windsor.
Image Credit: AFP
It is also the 18th wedding anniversary for Charles and second wife Camilla, who tied the knot in Windsor in 2005.
Image Credit: AFP
Zara Tindall (C) and her husband Mike Tindall (2L) walk with their children Mia Tindall (L), and Lena Tindall (centre R), ahead of Britain's Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (3R), Britain's Prince George of Wales (2R) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (obscured), as they arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
King Charles III leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain April 9, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Queen Consort leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain April 9, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (L), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain April 9, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2R) shakes hands with David Conner, Dean of Windsor (L) after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) and her husband Jack Brooksbank arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with the Earl of Wessex attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain April 9, 2023
Image Credit: Reuters
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain
Image Credit: Reuters