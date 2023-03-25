'I will not give up'

Uproar over legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was enflamed when Macron exercised a controversial executive power to push the plan through parliament without a vote last week.



The streets of the capital have also been strewn with rubbish because of a strike by waste collectors.



But there has also been controversy over the tactics used by the French security forces to disperse the protests.



The Council of Europe - the continent's leading human rights watchdog - warned that sporadic acts of violence "cannot justify excessive use of force by agents of the state" or "deprive peaceful protesters of their right to freedom of assembly".



Macron has defiantly refused to offer concessions, saying in a televised interview Wednesday that the changes needed to "come into force by the end of the year".



The Le Monde daily said Macron's "inflexibility" was now worrying even "his own troops" among the ruling party.



It remains unclear how the government will defuse the crisis, four years after the "Yellow Vest" demonstrations rocked the country, with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne under particular pressure.



"I will not give up seeking to convince," Borne told a conference on Saturday.



"I will not give up on building compromises. I will not give up on acting. I am here to find agreements and carry out the transformations necessary for our country and for the French."