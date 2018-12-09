There was a joyous side to the 1968 rebellion. It was a revolt against the ennui of postwar social conservatism as much as capitalism. It was hijacked by the trades unions and then resolved by a general pay rise and the summer holidays. Above all, 1968 was a time of growing prosperity in France. In 2018, part of the country is thriving but much feels abandoned and rejected. The 2005 riots were a shout of anger against police violence and economic deprivation. They were never the religious-political “intifada” decreed by some in the French and foreign media. After exhausting their anger, the very young rioters went back to normal life.