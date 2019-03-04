After staff members at its embassy in Tehran were expelled

Amsterdam - The Netherlands on Monday recalled its ambassador to Iran after staff members at its embassy in Tehran were expelled, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

"Have decided to recall the ambassador in Tehran for consultations," Blok said in a tweet. "The decision follows the expulsion of two Dutch embassy staff. That is unacceptable."

