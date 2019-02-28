London: British MPs on Wednesday backed Prime Minister Theresa May’s newly-revised plan for leaving the European Union — which raises the possibility of delaying Brexit.
Lawmakers approved a three-step plan unveiled by the embattled leader on Tuesday, that would give her more time to renegotiate an agreement struck with the bloc last year.
If she fails to win MPs’ support for her reworked deal by March 12, they will vote on March 13 and 14 on leaving the EU as scheduled on March 29 without an agreement — or delaying Brexit.