Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth on Monday to a "very healthy" boy, Prince Harry announced in a statement to television cameras in Windsor.
"We're delighted to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning - a very healthy boy," a beaming Prince Harry said.
"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine."
"The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning," it said in a statement, noting her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex was by her side.
The baby is a healthy 3.2kg.