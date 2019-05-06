She went into labour early this morning

the Duchess of Sussex, leaving King's College after joining a panel discussion to mark International Women's Day in London. Image Credit: AP

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth on Monday to a "very healthy" boy, Prince Harry announced in a statement to television cameras in Windsor.

"We're delighted to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning - a very healthy boy," a beaming Prince Harry said.

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine."

"The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning," it said in a statement, noting her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex was by her side.