Bercow is perhaps the most controversial speaker in recent memory. Relations with May’s office have long been strained amid accusations of bias, but they hit a nadir last week, when he made an unprecedented decision to allow an amendment proposed by Grieve — to May’s detriment. Those who are trying to soften Brexit see Bercow as an ally: Hilary Benn urged him last year to take care when crossing roads. Bercow, who voted remain in the 2016 referendum, has a reputation for giving rank-and-file members of Parliament time and influence during key debates. It’s up to the speaker to select amendments, giving him power to shape the vote on Tuesday and subsequent debates in the run-up to exit day.