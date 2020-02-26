People shared pictures of the two activists together online

Greta Thunberg meets Malala Yousafzai Image Credit: Twitter

Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg called Malala Yousafzai her “role model” after meeting the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner on Tuesday and people are loving their friendship.

Thunberg, @GretaThunberg, took to Twitter and posted a couple of pictures from their meeting at the University of Oxford with the caption: “So... today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala.”

Yousafzai also posted a click of the activists together and wrote: “She's the only friend I'd skip school for.”

Social media users shared the pictures and posted about how the young women have inspired them.

Tweep @LaylaMoran wrote: “Some young women change the world. Feel oddly proud this happened in Oxford today. #inspirational.”

User @giancarlo_duran tweeted: “Wow, these two girls are the epitome of revolutionaries. One fights to protect our planet, the other for all children to have equal access to an education. Greta and Malala have already made a lasting impact on so many lives at such a young age, one can only admire their courage.”

Thunberg, 17, is in the UK for a school climate strike in Bristol on Friday, while Yousafzai, 22, is currently studying politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford.