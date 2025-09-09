Macron faces new crisis as France awaits seventh prime minister

France is once again in political turmoil after Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a dramatic confidence vote in parliament and tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron. The setback marks the sixth time in Macron’s presidency that a prime minister has been ousted, underlining the instability that has plagued his second term.

The challenge for Macron now is not just appointing Bayrou’s successor but ensuring the new premier can hold together a deeply fractured parliament and steer the country through debt troubles, protests, and social tensions. With the presidency ruling out snap elections and Macron himself vowing not to resign, attention turns squarely to the shortlist of contenders—and the risks that another quick collapse could force early polls.

Why did François Bayrou resign as prime minister?

Bayrou resigned after losing a confidence vote in the National Assembly. His austerity budget, which proposed €44 billion in savings, triggered widespread opposition. In the end, 364 deputies voted no confidence versus just 194 in support. This was the second time in a year that a Macron-appointed premier was forced out, following Michel Barnier’s ouster in December.

What does this mean for Emmanuel Macron?

The defeat leaves Macron scrambling to appoint a seventh prime minister of his presidency. He has ruled out stepping down or calling early elections for now, but his authority has been dented. French media have described him as “a vulnerable president” under intense pressure to avoid a prolonged power vacuum.

Who are the leading contenders to replace Bayrou?

Several names are circulating:

Gerald Darmanin (Justice Minister) – a trusted Macron ally from the centre-right, though seen as too polarising.

Sebastien Lecornu (Defence Minister) – young, close to Macron, but also considered too right-leaning.

Catherine Vautrin (Health Minister) – often tipped as a compromise figure.

Eric Lombard (Finance Minister) – a former Socialist with pro-business credentials, viewed as a bridge-builder.

Olivier Faure (Socialist Party leader) – has openly expressed willingness to serve, though his survival in the role is uncertain.

Bernard Cazeneuve (former PM) or other elder statesmen such as Jean-Yves Le Drian and Pierre Moscovici are also seen as consensus-building options.

Could Macron turn to the left?

Yes. The Socialist Party has signalled readiness to govern, and Macron’s past in Socialist politics makes the option viable. Figures like Olivier Faure or Bernard Cazeneuve could help secure Socialist support. However, such a move risks alienating the Republicans on the right, whose cooperation is crucial in a hung parliament.

What about a right-wing option?

Naming someone like Bruno Retailleau, leader of the Republicans, would appeal to conservatives. But with just 49 seats, his bloc lacks the numbers to guarantee stability. Macron risks losing leftist backing entirely if he swings too far right.

Could Macron appoint a technocrat instead?

Possibly. Names like central bank governor François Villeroy de Galhau or senior civil servant Thierry Beaudet have been floated. A technocratic PM would focus on debt reduction and budget management. But such a move would be seen as an admission that political solutions have failed.

What happens if the next prime minister also falls?

If a third premier is ousted within a year, Macron may have little choice but to dissolve parliament and call snap elections, something he is desperate to avoid. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally has already warned it will bring down any government that continues Macron’s policies.

What role do upcoming protests play in the crisis?

A left-wing coalition called “Block Everything” is organising nationwide action, and unions plan strikes on September 18. Macron’s government is under pressure to fill the leadership vacuum quickly to prevent unrest from escalating during this turbulent period.

What’s at stake for the 2027 presidential election?