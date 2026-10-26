London’s Oxford Street goes traffic-free in historic move

The move, which comes after decades of proposals, abandoned schemes and political disagreements, bans cars, buses, taxis and bicycles from the stretch between Orchard Street, near Selfridges, and Great Portland Street, just east of Oxford Circus, according to a report by the PA news agency.

One of the world’s most famous shopping streets entered a new era on Monday as a nearly one-kilometre stretch of London’s Oxford Street became traffic-free, with Mayor Sadiq Khan declaring that the long-awaited transformation could reverse years of decline in the British capital’s premier retail destination.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.