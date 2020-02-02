London police shoot man over 'terrorism-related' stabbings

Image Credit: Twitter

UPDATE:

2 injured victims in suspected London terror stabbings: police

LONDON (AFP): British police said Sunday that two people had been injured in a suspected "terrorist-related" incident in south London which had now been "contained", but the victims' conditions were not revealed.

"We believe there are two injured victims," London's Metropolitan Police Service said. "We await updates on their conditions. The scene has been fully contained."

Earlier report

London: British police on Sunday said they had shot a man in Streatham, in south London, after several people were stabbed in a suspected "terrorist-related" incident.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

It was not immediately clear what condition the man and those stabbed were in.

London's Ambulance Service said it had "a number of resources" attending the incident on Streatham High Road in the largely residential neighbourhood.

Unverified footage posted to social media purporting to capture some of the incident showed armed police officers surrounding a man lying on the ground on Streatham High Road.

They then abruptly moved away, urging onlookers to move back, as other emergency vehicles arrived at the scene.

Britain has seen a spate of terrorist attacks in recent years.