British police says dealing with shooting incident at London bridge

Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London. Image Credit: AP

London: London Bridge has been cordoned off by police.

British police said on Friday that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital.

People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Image Credit: AP

"We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," police said in a statement.

A spokesman said: "It appears somebody has been shot." The BBC said two shots had been fired. A photograph on Twitter showed a truck parked on London Bridge.

It is believed somebody was stabbed