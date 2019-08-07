Woman to remain in police custody until her next court appearance

ndreas Pittadjis, the lawyer of a British teenager who was arrested on suspicion of falsely accusing 12 Israeli tourists of gang rape at the hotel where she was staying in the Cypriot popular resort of Ayia Napa on July 17, speaks to the press outside the Famagusta district court. Image Credit: AFP

Paralimni, Cyprus: A lawyer representing a 19-year-old British woman who faces a public nuisance charge for falsely accusing 12 Israelis of rape has withdrawn from the case because of a "serious disagreement" with his client.

Paralimni court judge Tonia Antoniou on Wednesday approved lawyer Andreas Pittadjis' request to quit, and adjourned the case until Aug. 19 to give the woman time to find a new lawyer.

The judge ordered that the woman remain in police custody until her next court appearance.

Pittadjis' withdrawal from the case comes amid British media reports that the woman claimed she was forced by Cypriot investigators to retract her original rape report.