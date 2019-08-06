If there’s no deal, then we will have to begin negotiations again, Varadkar says

DUBLIN: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that Britain and the European Union would be in talks for several years even if Britain walks away from the bloc without a withdrawal agreement.

“It is not fully appreciated, this doesn’t end on October 31. Some people I know have become weary of Brexit and may take the view that this should end on October 31, with either a deal or no-deal,” Varadkar told journalists in Hillsborough Castle near Belfast.