The Old Opera is seen through rain drops on a car window in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Berlin: Heavy rainfall in Germany has caused widespread flooding, particularly in the south, leaving one person dead.

Police in Bavaria said on Tuesday that a 44-year-old driver died after losing control of his vehicle on a wet road near the town of Aurach late Monday and crashing into a forest.

German news agency dpa reported that the roof of a hospital delivery room collapsed in the northern town of Helmstedt after a drain got blocked.

At least three railway lines in southern Germany have been interrupted due to flooded tracks.