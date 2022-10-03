Hartmann Tresore is synonymous with premium-quality, security-tested safe solutions for private and commercial businesses. Founded in Germany, Hartmann Tresore has been providing customers with confidence and security for more than 150 years. With a history of innovation and specialized expertise, we are proud to bring our German-standard safes to the Middle East and beyond.
In the past 10 years alone, we have expanded our presence in Dubai, UAE into a fully outfitted showroom at Gold and Diamond Park, Sheikh Zayed Road. We offer very high luxury Signature safes for private individuals, German designed and handcrafted by professionals, with the highest level of protection and aesthetic beauty. Our medium range Süperb safes are the ideal storage solution for cash and valuables as they seamlessly combine stylish design, usability, and security.
We specialise also in strong rooms for both businesses and private customers. With its modular design, Hartmann Tresore’s strong rooms are highly flexible. The height, width, and depth of the strong room, the door with the locking system, and the interior fit-out can be selected based on personal preference.
In addition, we provide energy-efficient mini-bars and high-security safes, which are ideal for hotels wishing to give their guests an extra layer of security.
As the leading German safe company, we are committed to offering you the best solutions for your security requirements. When it comes to keeping your valuables secure, we offer so much more than just a safe – in fact, we offer a full security package perfectly designed to suit your individual requirements.
Hartmann Tresore safes adhere to the current German and European standards and are approved by independent, objective testing institutes. Our team of professionals can advise and support customers with the right product. We take pride in our technicians who provide exceptional service at every stage of delivery, installation, and after-sales service. Hartmann Tresore offers state-of-the-art safes and security systems to protect your valuables and your peace of mind.