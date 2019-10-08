Cars crushed together near main railway station of Limburg in Hesse state

Picture shows the scene where a truck crashed in to cars stopped at a red light in Limburg, western Germany on October 7, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: A stolen truck ploughed into several cars in the centre of the German city of Limburg Monday leaving a number of people injured, police said, adding that the driver had been detained.

Police said it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

“We currently do not have sufficient information about what was behind it,” Limburg police said in a statement.

“The investigation, including questioning witnesses and collecting evidence, is ongoing.

“Based on what we have learned and several witness accounts, the man seized control of the truck at about 5.20pm (7.20pm UAE),” they said.

Soon after, the truck slammed into several cars waiting at a stoplight near the main railway station of Limburg in Hesse state, “crushing them together”.

“Several people are being treated in hospital” and the driver, who is in custody, was slightly injured, police added.

Germany has been on the alert following several jihadist attacks in recent years.