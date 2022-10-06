French author Annie Ernaux, 82, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.
She won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory."
In a statement, Anders Olsson, Chairman of the Nobel Committee at the Swedish Academy noted, "Annie Ernaux manifestly believes in the liberating force of writing. Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean."
Ernaux's notable work includes her Magnum Opus Mémoire de fille (A Girl’s Story), The Possession and The Years.
Considered a pioneer of autofiction, her work often talks about her personal experiences in a bold, candid language.
Ernaux's book Happening, detailing her life as a university student in France in 1963, was later adapted as a movie.
In 2019, she was nominated for the International Booker Prize for The Years.
The Nobel Prize in literature is widely regarded as the most prestigious literary award in the world.