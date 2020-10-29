Main knife attacks in France since 2015

2020

- October 29: A man bursts into a church in the southern city of Nice, killing three people and injuring several others before being shot and arrested by police.

- October 16: A teacher is decapitated near a school on the outskirts of Paris. The assailant is shot dead by police. Prosecutors say they are treating the incident as "a murder linked to a terrorist organisation". Police say the victim had recently shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

- September 25: A man armed with a knife seriously wounds two people in a suspected terror attack outside the former offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris, three weeks into the trial of men accused of being accomplices in the 2015 massacre of the newspaper's staff.

- April 4: In southeastern Romans-sur-Isere, a riverside town, a 33-year-old Sudanese refugee goes on a stabbing spree in broad daylight, killing two people. After the rampage the assailant is arrested without a fight and prosecutors launch an investigation into "murder linked to a terrorist enterprise" and "association with terrorist wrongdoers".

- January 4: A knife-wielding man runs amok in a park south of Paris, killing a man walking with his wife and wounding two other people before being shot dead by police.

Anti-terror investigators take over the probe following evidence that 22-year-old Nathan C. had recently converted to Islam.



2019

- October 3: Mickael Harpon, a 45-year-old computer expert in the Paris police intelligence-gathering department, uses a kitchen knife and an oyster shucker to kill four colleagues. His 30-minute rampage ends when an officer shoots him dead. It emerges that Harpon had converted to Islam about 10 years previously and had connections in the ultra-conservative Salafist movement.



2018

- May 12: Khamzat Azimov, 20, a naturalised Frenchman of Chechen origin, stabs to death a 29-year-old man in Paris' busy Opera district before being shot dead by police. The Islamic State (IS) group claims responsibility.



2017

- October 1: A 29-year-old Tunisian kills two young women with a knife at the main train station in the southern city of Marseille. He is shot dead by soldiers and IS claims his attack.



2016

- July 26: Two teenagers slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of worshippers in a church in the western town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray.

The 19-year-olds are killed by police and their act claimed by the IS group to whom they had sworn allegiance in a video.

- June 13: A 25-year-old uses a knife to kill a police officer and his partner at their home in Magnanville, west of Paris, in front of their young son. He is killed by a police SWAT team but has already claimed the murders on social media in the name of IS.



2015

- June 26: A 35-year-old attacker beheads his boss and displays the severed head at Saint-Quentin-Fallavier in southeastern France. He commits suicide in his jail cell.