PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged calm after 150 people were arrested and public buildings were attacked in angry protests over the police killing of a teenager that has incensed France.

Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range on Tuesday in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics long criticised by rights groups.

Cars and bins were torched in parts of Paris overnight and protesters launched fireworks at riot police, who fired flashball projectiles to try to disperse the angry crowds.

“We are sick of being treated like this. This is for Nahel, we are Nahel,” said two young men calling themselves “Avengers” as they wheeled rubbish bins from a nearby estate to add to a burning barricade in the capital.

As the situation has grown more volatile, Macron called an early morning crisis meeting of his ministers.

Branding the overnight clashes “unjustifiable”, Macron told the meeting the “last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, but also schools and town halls... against institutions and the Republic.”

The violence is a deeply troubling development for Macron who had been looking to move past a half-year of sometimes violent protests that erupted over his controversial pension reform.

There had already been clashes the previous evening and while Wednesday night began calmly, unrest erupted in other French cities, including Toulouse, Dijon and Lyon before violence after midnight hit the Paris region, where around 2,000 riot police had been deployed.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter as he announced the 150 arrests figure that the violence was “intolerable”.

He expressed support for police but added in an apparent swipe at the hard-left: “Shame on those who did not call for calm.”

‘Justice for Nahel’

In the region around the scene of Nahel M.’s killing, masked demonstrators dressed in black launched fireworks and firecrackers at security forces.

A thick column of smoke billowed above the area where AFP journalists saw more than a dozen cars and garbage cans set ablaze and barriers blocking off roads.

Youths clash with police forces as cars burn in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Image Credit: AP

Graffiti sprayed on the walls of one building called for “justice for Nahel” and said, “police kill”.

In the working-class 18th and 19th districts of northeastern Paris, police fired flashballs to disperse protesters burning rubbish, but instead of leaving, the crowd responded by throwing bottles.

In the Essonne region south of the capital, a group set a bus on fire after forcing all the passengers off, police said, while in the Paris suburb of Clamart a tram was set on fire.

In the southern city of Toulouse, several cars were torched and responding police and firefighters pelted with projectiles, a police source said, while authorities reported similar scenes in Dijon and Lyon.

At France’s second-largest prison complex, Fresnes, protesters attacked security at the entrance with fireworks, a police source told AFP.

“They did not enter the prison grounds. The police were quickly called in,” the source added.

The town hall of Mons-en-Baroeul outside the northern city of Lille was set on fire when some fifty hooded individuals stormed the building, the mayor told AFP

‘Ingredients for an explosion’

Anger has grown over the killing as details have emerged over the circumstances of the incident.

Police initially reported that an officer had shot at the teenager because he was driving at him, but this was contradicted by a video circulating on social media and authenticated by AFP.

The footage shows the two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver.

A voice is heard saying: “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”

The police officer then appears to fire as the car abruptly drives off.

France is haunted by the prospect of a repeat of 2005 riots sparked by the death of two black boys during a police chase. Those protests resulted in around 6,000 people arrested.

“There are all the ingredients for another explosion potentially,” one government adviser told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Last year, 13 people were killed after refusing to stop for police traffic checks, with a law change in 2017 that gave officers greater powers to use their weapons now under scrutiny.

“What I see on this video is the execution by police of a 17-year-old kid, in France, in 2023, in broad daylight,” said Greens party leader Marine Tondelier.