Greece has so far recorded over 350 coronavirus cases

Masks marked "1 Euro each" and antiseptics are displayed for sale at a flea market in Athens on March 15, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Athens: Greece will make up a shortfall in antiseptic lotion by utilising confiscated ethyl alcohol meant to illegally spike drinks, officials said Monday.

More than 120 tonnes of ethyl alcohol will be used to create antiseptic to be distributed to hospitals, health centres and the country's sanitation facilities" the state public health organisation said in a statement.

The smuggled alcohol - commonly used to spike drinks during the busy tourism season in summer - had been seized at various customs posts around the country.

"There is a heightened demand in antiseptic," Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos told parliament last week.

"It's a fact that there are heightened needs at public health facilities which must be met immediately," he said.

Earlier Monday, authorities said there would be a limit of three antiseptic lotions per customer to make sure supplies last.