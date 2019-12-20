Young calf, yet to be named, born weighing between 35kg and 40kg

A black rhinoceros calf stands in its pen on December 19, 2019, at the Bassin d'Arcachon Zoo in La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France. Image Credit: AFP

La Teste-de-Buch, France: A critically endangered black rhino has been born in a French zoo, authorities said on Thursday.

The male calf, which does not yet have a name, was born on December 6 at the Bassin d’Arcachon Zoo in southwestern La Teste-de-Buch.

Its mother Nabila, a six-year-old, was given to the zoo as part of a European breeding programme.

She mated with a male named Dazanty to produce the first cub from the breeding programme.

“It’s an event because it’s the first black rhino to be born in a French zoo,” the Bassin d’Arcachon Zoo said in a statement.

The species — formally called the Diceros bicornis — is classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The young calf was born weighing between 35 and 40 kilogrammes.

As it is a male, it will be expected to breed to preserve the species as the majority of black rhinos in zoos are female, the park said.