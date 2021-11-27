The Hague: Dutch health authorities said on Saturday that 61 passengers from two flights from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19, with the results being examined for the new Omicron variant.
“We now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 negative,” the Dutch Health Authority (GGD) said in a statement, adding that those who had tested positive were being quarantined in a hotel near Schiphol Airport.
Meanwhile, Thailand said it will ban travellers from eight southern African countries where a new strain has emerged.
The variant has already reached Asia and Europe.
Thailand’s disease control department said people from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe would be barred entry from December.
From Saturday they will be unable to register to enter the country.
“Those that have already been approved to enter the country from these eight countries will be ordered to undergo an additional 14-day mandatory quarantine, starting now,” department director general Opas Karnkawinpong told reporters.
People from other African countries who have already secured approval to visit Thailand will be subject to 14 days in hotel quarantine.
Opas noted that no African countries are on a list of 63 nations eligible for quarantine-free travel to Thailand which started this month.
Thailand has recorded more than 2.1 million Covid infections, the lion’s share since the Delta variant took off in April.
Only 57 per cent of the population of 70 million people are fully vaccinated.