A file photo of Shamima Begum. Image Credit: AFP

Highlights Begum left Britain in 2015 as a school girl and travelled to Syria to join Daesh

She was stripped of UK citizenship on security grounds Court says she can return to challenge loss of citizenship

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State can return to Britain to challenge the government's removal of her citizenship, judges ruled on Thursday.

Shamima Begum, who was born to Bangladeshi parents, left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two schoolfriends. In Syria, she married an Islamic State fighter and lived in the capital of the self-declared caliphate.

She was discovered in 2019 in a detention camp in Syria, where three of her children died. Britain stripped her of citizenship on security grounds as its domestic intelligence agency considered her a security threat.

But three judges from England's Court of Appeal unanimously agreed Begum could have a fair and effective appeal of that decision only if she were permitted to come back to Britain.

"Fairness and justice must, on the facts of this case, outweigh the national security concerns," judge Julian Flaux wrote in a ruling. "I consider that Ms Begum's claim for judicial review of the decision of SIAC (Special Immigration Appeals Commission)... succeeds." The judge said that if Begum, who is now 20, was considered a security threat, and if there was sufficient evidence, she could be arrested on her return to Britain.

In this still image grab taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Monday Feb. 23, 2015, 15-year-old Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana,16, center, and Shamima Begum, 15, go through Gatwick airport, south of London, before they caught their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015. Image Credit: AP

Begum angered many Britons by appearing unrepentant about seeing severed heads and saying a suicide attack that killed 22 people in the English city of Manchester in 2017 was justified.

She had pleaded to be repatriated to rejoin her family in London and said she was not a threat.

Britain's interior ministry said the court's decision was "very disappointing" and that it would apply for permission to appeal against it.