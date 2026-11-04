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Cyberattack targets French blood banks

Blood supplies in France safeguarded despite cyberattack on cold stores, say authorities

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AFP
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Cyberattack targets French blood banks
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A cyberattack has targeted cold stores housing donated blood supplies in France, authorities said Wednesday, the latest in a series of suspected hacks that has raised alarm across Europe.

A "cybersecurity incident" targeting a refrigeration service provider on Monday affected monitoring and control systems at three sites, the French Blood Establishment (EFS) said.

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The cold stores — which contained blood samples as well as bags of plasma intended for transfusions and the manufacture of medicines — were programmed to reach 110C instead of -30C, according to French magazine Le Canard Enchaine.

But EFS said there had been "no health impact" and that "no loss of blood products" had been reported.

Institutions and companies are on high alert over cyberattacks in Europe after a series of suspected hacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems caused widespread disruption in recent days.

Health Minister Stephanie Rist's office said the facilities' monitoring and alarm systems had ensured the safety of the blood supplies.

The health ministry said investigations had begun to establish how the incident happened, but gave no indication of who might be behind the cyberattack.

AFP

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