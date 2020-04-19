Dubai: The Zermatt Tourism office in Switzerland on Friday night projected UAE’s national flag on the iconic Matterhorn mountain in the country to express solidarity with the UAE in its fight against COVID 19. The flags of countries like the US, the UK, Japan, India and Germany were also put up on different days. The initiative highlights the coordinated efforts countries have undertaken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Zermatt dedicated the projection to the citizens and residents of UAE, saying: “Many countries suffer from the coronavirus. We give hope and strength to the people of the UAE and the many expats living there. The Matterhorn shines for them tonight. Together we will overcome the crisis. Therefore we have projected the flag of UAE٫ the Matterhorn, more than 1,000 metres [tall]. We express our solidarity with UAE and hope that this sign will give all people hope and courage to overcome the crisis.”