Britain’s state-funded NHS is under severe strain as it treats large numbers of people

World War Two (WWII) veteran 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore walking in his garden in Marston Moretaine, north of London, to raise money for Britain's National Health Service (NHS). A 99-year-old British World War II veteran on Tuesday had raised over £1.5 million ($1.9 million) for health workers on the coronavirus front-line, crashing the donation website hosting his appeal. Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, is being sponsored to complete 100 lengths of his 25-metre garden, with the aid of a frame, in time for his 100th birthday at the end of the month. He originally planned to raise £1,000 for a National Health Service charity after receiving treatment for a broken hip and cancer. But he has now smashed the million mark and completed 70 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire, south England. Image Credit: AFP

London: A 99-year-old war veteran has raised nearly 1.5 million pounds ($1.9 million) for British health workers by attempting to walk the length of his garden one hundred times before his 100th birthday later this month.

Captain Tom Moore, who has used a walker to move around since breaking his hip, said he was grateful to the National Health Service (NHS) for the treatment he received and wanted to do something in return.

Britain’s state-funded NHS is under severe strain as it treats large numbers of people suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The death toll from COVID-19 in British hospitals reached 11,329 on Monday, the fifth highest globally.

Medics have been widely praised for their bravery and professionalism during the crisis, including by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recovered from the virus after being treated by the NHS in a London hospital.

Moore, who turns 100 on April 30, had hoped to raise 500,000 pounds, but his charity campaign has nearly tripled that figure already.

The veteran, who served in Asia during World War Two, had a message of hope for his compatriots.