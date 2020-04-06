Measure to come into force on April 10 is a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus

A pedestrian in Dresden, Germany, on March 31, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Berlin: Germany will put all arriving travellers in quarantine for 14 days, the interior ministry said Monday, as Berlin ramps up entry curbs to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure, which will come into force on April 10, is expected to affect mostly German or EU nationals and residents, as the European Union has already banned all arrivals from outside the bloc.

Workers in the health sector living outside Germany in border regions will be exempted from the restriction, which will also not apply for business travellers entering for a short period of time.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government had decided on the toughened rule during a cabinet meeting focus on the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

During the same meeting, which is ongoing, ministers agreed that 100 per cent of loans made by banks to small- and medium-sized firms will be guaranteed by the state.