‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Ratko Mladic dead

Ex-Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic removes his facemask as he arrives in the courtroom prior to the hearing of the final verdict on appeal against his genocide conviction over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's worst act of bloodshed since World War II, on June 8, 2021 at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague. AFP