London: Lucy Letby, the UK nurse jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering seven babies in her care, on Friday lost a bid to appeal against her convictions.
Court of Appeal judge Victoria Sharp announced in a short hearing in London that Letby's application, argued on four points, had been refused, marking the end of the appeal process for the 34-year-old.
"Having heard her application, we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds and refuse all associated applications," said Sharp.
"A full judgment will be handed down in due course."
Details of the appeal cannot be shared due to court-imposed reporting restrictions.
Letby was convicted in August of seven murders and six attempted murders of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in northwest England, between 2015 and 2016.
The jury was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder, and she will face retrial on one of those counts.