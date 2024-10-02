Brussels: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed Wednesday to put ties with the EU on a “positive footing”, as he kicked off a first visit to Brussels aimed at rebooting relations after the rancour of Brexit.

Starmer has promised a “reset” with the European Union, but since taking power in July has given few details about how to improve on the painstakingly negotiated deals governing ties since the UK quit the bloc.

“I firmly believe that the British public wants to return to pragmatic, sensible leadership when it comes to dealing with our closest neighbours, to make Brexit work,” Starmer said as he headed into talks with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

“We are determined to put this relationship back on a stable, positive footing that I think we all want to see.”

Von der Leyen, who also met Starmer during last month’s UN General Assembly, told him that “in these very uncertain times, like-minded partners like us must cooperate more closely”.

“We should explore the scope for more cooperation while we focus on the full and faithful implementation of the withdrawal agreement,” she said.

Starmer’s visit - the first by a British prime minister to the EU headquarters since 2020 - is meant to send a clear signal that the page has turned after his Labour party ousted the Conservatives from power.

But the British leader, who voted in the 2016 referendum to remain in the EU, has insisted that his reset will not mean reversing Brexit, which remains a politically toxic subject in the UK.

Starmer is instead under pressure to be more precise about what exactly he wants for Britain from the EU - and what he is willing to give in return.

Downing Street said he would use the trip to discuss “his ambitions for the next few months” with the commission chief and other EU leaders.

‘Present a plan’

Labour wants improvements to the existing Trade and Co-operation Agreement between the UK and the EU that is due for renewal in 2026.

These include negotiating a new security pact with the 27-member bloc, a veterinary agreement to ease border checks on farm produce and mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

Before heading to Brussels, Starmer first held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian premier Giorgia Meloni - a timeline that has raised some eyebrows.

“In view of London’s public announcement of a new start in our relations, it is indeed remarkable that a visit to Brussels has not yet taken place,” commented David McAllister, the German chair of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

Though giving away few details, Starmer has laid down clear red lines for any negotiations, pledging no return to the European single market or customs union, or any return to freedom of movement.

“Starmer has to present the plan,” said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Europe at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

‘Broad brushstrokes’

The British leader has poured cold water on the EU’s big proposal so far - a youth mobility scheme for 18- to 30-year-olds.

Brexit ended the free movement of EU citizens to live and work in Britain, and vice versa.

The EU would like younger people from its member countries to be able to move freely in the UK.

But Starmer has rejected the idea over fears it looks too much like freedom of movement. The interior ministry is resistant to anything that increases levels of legal migration.

The EU’s ambassador to the UK, Pedro Serrano, played down the notion that the proposal was a stumbling block last week. He likened it to a “gap year” that would not give EU citizens the right to work in Britain.

Analysts say Labour could be tempted by a limited exchange programme if it helps to achieve its overarching objective of boosting economic growth.

The European Commission has said the meeting would “simply be the beginning of a conversation”.

An EU diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity indicated the chat would focus on “broad brushstrokes”, with nothing concrete expected from it.