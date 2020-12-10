Brussels: The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday that Brussels and London remain “far apart” on the terms for a post-Brexit trade deal.
“We had a lively and interesting discussion on the state of play across the list of outstanding issues,” she said, after a working dinner with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“We gained a clear understanding of each other’s positions. They remain far apart,” her statement said.
“We agreed that the teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these essential issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend.”