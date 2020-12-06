Dublin: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has a "very strong view" that a trade deal can be secured between Britain and the European Union, Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper quoted him as saying.
"We are more likely to get a deal than not because I think it's in everybody's interest," the newspaper quoted Coveney as saying on Saturday evening.
EU Commission President von der Leyen was said to be in "constant contact" with member state leaders, and was briefed by Barnier before the conversation with Johnson.