Copenhagen, Denmark: Authorities in Norway say bad weather is hampering investigators trying to determine the cause of a helicopter crash in a remote Arctic area of the country in which six people were killed.

Kaare Halvorsen of the Norwegian Accident Investigation Board said Monday getting there by helicopter "depends on the visibility." There is light to heavy rain in the area.

The Airbus AS350 helicopter, which was transporting five Norwegian youth and a Swedish pilot to and from a nearby music festival, crashed southwest of Alta on Saturday.