Axes, Nazi slogans, ‘bloodbath’: Dutch princesses targeted in foiled plot

Heir Amalia and sister Alexia among targets; suspect held with engraved weapons
Dubai: A suspected far-right extremist armed with axes engraved with Nazi slogans and the names of Dutch royals allegedly plotted a “bloodbath” targeting two princesses — a chilling plan that was foiled before it could be carried out, prosecutors said.
The 33-year-old man is suspected of preparing an attack on Catharina-Amalia, 22, the heir to the Dutch throne, and her younger sister Princess Alexia, 20.
According to a court scheduling order published by The Hague Public Prosecutor’s Office and cited by AP, the suspect was found in possession of two axes bearing the words “Alexia,” “Mossad,” and “Sieg Heil” — a Nazi-era salute. He also allegedly carried a handwritten note with the names “Amalia,” “Alexia,” and the word “bloodbath.”
The man was arrested in The Hague in February and remains in custody. He is due to appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, with a later hearing to follow. Authorities have not disclosed a motive.
Dutch prosecutors have not released the suspect’s identity, in line with the country’s privacy regulations.
The alleged plot is the latest in a series of security scares surrounding Princess Amalia, highlighting the persistent risks faced by the Dutch royal family.
The princess — daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima — has lived under heightened protection for years.
In 2022, she was forced to abandon her student life in Amsterdam after credible threats believed to be linked to organised crime networks, according to reports, including The Telegraph. She returned to the heavily guarded royal palace in The Hague, effectively ending her independence as a student.
“She can’t live in Amsterdam and she can’t really go outside… It has enormous consequences on her life,” Queen Máxima said at the time.
Security concerns escalated further when intelligence suggested the princess could be targeted for kidnapping by drug cartels. Intercepted communications reportedly placed her name — along with then prime minister Mark Rutte — on a potential target list.
The threat forced Amalia to leave the Netherlands, spending nearly a year in Madrid before returning home in 2024 under strengthened security arrangements.
Reflecting on the experience, she later said: “I miss normal life — walking the streets, going to a store, the life of a student.”
This is not the first time the princess has been targeted. In 2020, a man was convicted of sending threatening messages, including rape threats, to the then-teenage royal.
The case comes amid broader concerns over extremism and organised crime in the Netherlands.
Authorities have battled powerful drug networks, including those linked to convicted crime boss Ridouan Taghi, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2024 for multiple murders tied to the high-profile Marengo trial.
The wave of contract killings associated with the case — including the murders of a lawyer, a journalist, and a key witness’s relative — raised alarms about the reach of organised crime and its potential overlap with other security threats.
Despite the latest threat, the Dutch royal family has continued public engagements, including Koningsdag celebrations marking King Willem-Alexander’s birthday.
But the foiled plot is likely to intensify scrutiny over royal security — and underline the fragile balance between public life and personal safety for Europe’s next generation of monarchs.