Axes, Nazi slogans, ‘bloodbath’: Dutch princesses targeted in foiled plot

Dubai: A suspected far-right extremist armed with axes engraved with Nazi slogans and the names of Dutch royals allegedly plotted a “bloodbath” targeting two princesses — a chilling plan that was foiled before it could be carried out, prosecutors said.

According to a court scheduling order published by The Hague Public Prosecutor’s Office and cited by AP, the suspect was found in possession of two axes bearing the words “Alexia,” “Mossad,” and “Sieg Heil” — a Nazi-era salute. He also allegedly carried a handwritten note with the names “Amalia,” “Alexia,” and the word “bloodbath.”

The man was arrested in The Hague in February and remains in custody. He is due to appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, with a later hearing to follow. Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

In 2022, she was forced to abandon her student life in Amsterdam after credible threats believed to be linked to organised crime networks, according to reports, including The Telegraph. She returned to the heavily guarded royal palace in The Hague, effectively ending her independence as a student.

Security concerns escalated further when intelligence suggested the princess could be targeted for kidnapping by drug cartels. Intercepted communications reportedly placed her name — along with then prime minister Mark Rutte — on a potential target list.

This is not the first time the princess has been targeted. In 2020, a man was convicted of sending threatening messages, including rape threats, to the then-teenage royal.

The wave of contract killings associated with the case — including the murders of a lawyer, a journalist, and a key witness’s relative — raised alarms about the reach of organised crime and its potential overlap with other security threats.

But the foiled plot is likely to intensify scrutiny over royal security — and underline the fragile balance between public life and personal safety for Europe’s next generation of monarchs.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.