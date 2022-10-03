The automotive industry is going through one of its most transformative and significant phases, unlike any other time in history. The massive influx of technological advancement and increased awareness about the future of the planet has opened the door to exciting possibilities.

Today’s automakers face a challenging future in which they will have to change dramatically, adopting disruptive trends in the hopes of providing an alternative to fossil fuel powered mobility. As more manufacturers are unveiling their future mobility strategies, there is a huge focus on electric vehicles, or EVs.

At Audi, our aim is to shape the future of premium mobility. The way ahead is electric, but more importantly, it will be fully connected and human centric. We also place a priority on being sustainable and we will continually look at methods to develop this area over the coming years. Audi carries its sustainability standards through the entire value chain. We aim to be a net-zero carbon emissions company by no later than 2050, and carbon neutral by as early as 2025.

Beginning in 2026, we will only release new models onto the market which are powered purely by electricity and will phase out production of internal combustion engines by 2033. We are well prepared, having already introduced a suite of electric models: the e-tron SUV, e-tron Sportback and the amazing e-tron GT across the Middle East. Our most recent addition, the e-tron S, makes Audi a brand with the most complete and strongest EV portfolio available in market today.

The move to EV adoption in the Middle East is growing, with the UAE alone expected to jump at an annual rate of 32 per cent between now and 2025. This is fueled by plans such as the EV Green Charger Initiative, which is encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, with help from the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), who have installed more than 325 charging stations across the country.

Audi e-tron Sportback Image Credit:

As electric vehicle developments increase in pace, we are also seeing a transition in the transport industry as a whole. The entire ecosystem is starting to evolve, with the development of new utilities, charging infrastructure, mobility service options and improved battery manufacturing. For Audi, there is a clear plan for the transition toward electromobility. By adopting this progressive mindset and aligning with like-minded partners, we have been able to emerge as a leader in the premium mobility segment at this crucial time.

Our partnership with the Museum of the Future is testament to our vision of tomorrow. This first-of-its-kind museum represents Dubai’s vision of a bright and hopeful future, focusing on creativity, imagination, technology, sustainability, and innovation – a place where history will be made, rather than displayed. Our partnership offers a fascinating symbiosis of forward-thinking design and innovative experiences. Through this we are able to explore a representation of what the mobility of the future could look like, with a variety of different concept cars being featured throughout the year.