17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Tate Modern art gallery in London. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

London: A six-year-old boy was thrown five floors from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery in London, police said.

He landed on a fifth floor roof and was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the incident occurred on Sunday evening, the BBC reported.

The boy's condition is described as critical.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Met Police said.

The six-year-old was thrown from a viewing platform.

Visitors were initially locked inside the gallery at Bankside on the South Bank.

The Tate Modern opened in the disused power station on the River Thames in 2000.