London: British Police said late on Friday they were investigating five incidents of violence in South London, including a fatal stabbing while ten other people were seriously injured. Of the ten, two are in a critical condition.
The police said they will be investigating the circumstances surrounding all these incidents, adding that at this stage there was no information that the incidents are linked.
Needless altercations
Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said: “Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life."
"Officers will be on patrol throughout the night across the South Area Command Unit, with additional resources from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group deployed to deter and prevent any further violence," he added urging anyone with information which could help officers’ investigations to contact the police.