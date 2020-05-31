Image Credit: Pixabay

Paris: More than six million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded worldwide, two thirds of them in Europe and the United states, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

As of 2015 GMT, there were at least 6,000,867 cases of coronavirus recorded and 366,848 deaths. Europe remains the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, with 2,135,170 cases and 177,595 deaths.