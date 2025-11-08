GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Court-Crime

Dubai records 4,782 marriages in first nine months of 2025

February tops Dubai's marriage records with 766 contracts in 2025

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Divorce figures, tracked from January to August, indicated 122 cases in January.
Divorce figures, tracked from January to August, indicated 122 cases in January.

Dubai: The number of marriage contracts registered in Dubai reached 4,782 from January until the end of September, an average of about 17 marriages per day, while 1,036 divorce cases were recorded up to the end of August, according to data released by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, based on figures from the Dubai Courts, Al Bayan reported. 

The data showed that February recorded the highest number of marriages this year, with 766 contracts, followed by May with 711, January with 665, April with 614, August with 559, June with 562, July with 556, March with 341, and September with 8 contracts.

Divorce figures, tracked from January to August, indicated 122 cases in January, 123 in February, 96 in March, 143 in April, 147 in both May and July, 145 in June, and 113 in August, an average of roughly four divorces per day.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The defendant was charged with embezzlement in September 2023.

Indian worker acquitted in Dh92,670 embezzlement case

4m read
The court dismissed the testimony of the complainant’s mother, citing procedural irregularities.

Woman cleared of public indecency charge in Dubai

3m read
Convinced of the buyer’s credibility, the seller handed over the watches without receiving payment.

Dh3.67m claim rejected in luxury watch fraud case

2m read
The ruling closes another chapter in a protracted family dispute that has stretched for nearly a decade.

Dubai court ends mother's years-long custody battle

3m read