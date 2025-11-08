Dubai records 4,782 marriages in first nine months of 2025

February tops Dubai's marriage records with 766 contracts in 2025
Dubai: The number of marriage contracts registered in Dubai reached 4,782 from January until the end of September, an average of about 17 marriages per day, while 1,036 divorce cases were recorded up to the end of August, according to data released by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, based on figures from the Dubai Courts, Al Bayan reported.
The data showed that February recorded the highest number of marriages this year, with 766 contracts, followed by May with 711, January with 665, April with 614, August with 559, June with 562, July with 556, March with 341, and September with 8 contracts.
Divorce figures, tracked from January to August, indicated 122 cases in January, 123 in February, 96 in March, 143 in April, 147 in both May and July, 145 in June, and 113 in August, an average of roughly four divorces per day.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox