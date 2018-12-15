The conflict began when Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapakse, a former strongman president, in his place. Wickremesinghe said that Sirisena didn’t follow the constitution in removing him and claimed to still be the lawful prime minister. Rajapakse sought to secure a majority in Parliament but failed. In response, Sirisena dissolved Parliament and ordered new elections, but those actions were put on hold by the Supreme Court until it heard the case and delivered its judgement Thursday. After the court suspended the dissolution, Parliament reconvened and passed two no-confidence votes against Rajapakse, but he held on to office with Sirisena’s backing. Parliament also voted to block funds for him and his Cabinet. Lawmakers opposing Rajapakse took the fight to the Court of Appeal, which suspended Rajapakse and his Cabinet from functioning in their positions until it concludes the case. Rajapakse asked the Supreme Court to end the suspension, but it rejected the request on Friday.