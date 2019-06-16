University places are highly competitive in the fourth most populous country

An Indonesian university is offering would-be students a novel way to gain admission to the faculty - become a YouTube star first.

Through a special admission scheme, the National Development University Veteran Jakarta (UPNVJ), is offering places to YouTubers who have a channel with at least 10,000 subscribers and have created original content that has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Those who meet the criteria will be further tested by having to create a new video of between three to five minutes duration.

University places are highly competitive in Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, with more than 260 million people.

Social media websites are also wildly popular across the archipelago, with research showing people spend an average of over three hours a day online - one of the highest rates in the world.

The university offering the novel admission package said places were only open for those planning on studying economics, social and political science, law, engineering and computers.

"YouTube is a great media to convey positive messages," rector Erna Hernawati told the Jakarta Post, adding the university wanted students to "influence society".

The country's biggest YouTube stars - Atta Halilintar and Ricis - have more than 15 million subscribers each.