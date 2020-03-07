At least 70 people are said to be trapped

Beijing: Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening, officials said. The hotel was used for coronavirus quarantines.

Xinjia Hotel in Quanzhou city collapsed around 7.30 pm (1130 GMT) and around 23 people had been rescued by 9pm, according to a local government statement.

The 80-room hotel was recently converted to a quarantine facility for people who had recent contact with coronavirus patients, the People's Daily state newspaper reported.