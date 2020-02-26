South Korea and US marines participate in a joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States in Pohang, South Korea in 2016. The US and South Korean militaries, used to being on guard for threats from North Korea, face a new and formidable enemy that could hurt battle readiness: a virus spreading around the world that has infected more than 1,200 people in South Korea. Image Credit: AP

Seoul: (AP) The US and South Korean militaries, used to being on guard for threats from North Korea, face a new and formidable enemy that could hurt battle readiness: a virus spreading around the world that has infected more than 1,200 people in South Korea.

As the new coronavirus, which was first found in China, has begun to sweep through South Korea, soldiers stationed in close quarters on bases throughout the country are at particular risk. Already 20 South Korean soldiers and one American have tested positive.

Aggressive measures

In response the allies are taking aggressive measures to guard against a viral outbreak and are even considering curtailing a key joint military exercise, something experts say is inevitable because if the virus were to spread through the ranks it could significantly weaken their ability to fight if necessary.

“In the military, soldiers are living as a group. So even if just one person contracts the virus at his base, its aftermath would be really tremendous,” said Kim Dae-young, an analyst at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy. “This year, no military training can be the best option.”

600000 is the strength of the South Korean military

The virus has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide, mostly in China, though over the past week South Korea has become the second-worst affected country after an outbreak centred in the southeast around its fourth-largest city, Daegu.

South Korea boasts a 600,000-strong military, while the US stations 28,500 troops in the country largely as a deterrent to possible North Korean aggression. Daegu, with a population of about 2.5 million people, is near four American bases.

The United States Forces Korea on Monday said that a USFK widowed dependent tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday the US reported that a 23-year-old soldier had tested positive and would be treated at Camp Humphreys near Seoul. It said the soldier was originally based at Camp Carroll near Daegu.

Training suspended

South Korea has suspended some unilateral field training, placed 9,570 troops under quarantine and banned most of its enlisted soldiers from leaving their bases. The US military is also urging its personnel to avoid handshakes and large gatherings if possible.

South Korean army soldiers wearing face masks check the temperature of a driver at a checkpoint of a military base in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday. Image Credit: AP

At Camp Walker in Daegu, the US has prohibited active-duty soldiers there from visiting public gatherings and places off-base, such as grocery stores, bars and restaurants, without permission. The infected US soldier at Camp Carroll visited Camp Walker earlier this week.

Col. Edward Ballanco, commander of the US Army Garrison Daegu, said bowling alleys, movie theatres and a golf course at the four US bases in the Daegu region were closed after the soldier’s case was confirmed, and that all restaurants there were only serving take-out meals.

Restaurants hit

Restaurants, bars and stores near US bases in South Korea have been hit hard by the outbreak.

28500 US troops are stationed in South Korea

“The number of customers has been declining outrageously,” said Song Doo Hak, owner of a hamburger restaurant near a U.S. air base near Seoul. “I’ve never experienced this kind of situation.”

Song said he used to receive about 200 customers, about 40 per cent of them US service members, each day. He said he now receives about 15 customers a day. He said four US soldiers visited his restaurant on Tuesday but none on Wednesday.

US and South Korean army soldiers pose on a floating bridge on the Hantan river after a river crossing operation, part of an annual joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States in Yeoncheon, south of the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas, in 2015. Image Credit: AP

“Primero,” a Mexican restaurant near Camp Walker in Daegu, has seen its customers evaporate over the past week. The restaurant’s owner, who asked to be named only by her surname Ji citing privacy concerns, said revenue was down by at least 90 per cent.

Concerned about the possibility that her restaurant becomes linked to a future infection, Ji has closed the dining room and is now serving only take-out meals.

“There’s nothing I can do until the outbreak comes under control,” she said.

Scaling back

After a meeting in Washington on Monday, the US and South Korean defence chiefs told reporters that the virus threatens their military exercise schedules.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said both countries “are looking at scaling back” some training because of worries about the coronavirus. He added that he is confident that the allies will find a way to protect troops while also making sure that both countries “remain fully ready to deal with any threats that we might face together.”

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo separately ordered officials to take all necessary steps to prevent quarantine measures from hurting South Korea’s military readiness.

The US and South Korean militaries have regularly held drills since the 1950-53 Korean War and they have become a major source of animosity with North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.

North Korea fears

North Korea hasn’t officially reported a single case of the new virus. But experts say an epidemic in North Korea could be dire because of its chronic lack of medical supplies and poor health care infrastructure. Pyongyang’s state media has called anti-virus quarantine efforts “a matter of national existence.”

In response to the virus, the North has likely drastically reduced its military activities as well, said Moon Seong Mook, a retired South Korean army brigadier general who participated in inter-Korean military talks.

“The North likely reduced training and any other movement of military units as it intensifies national efforts to stem the spread of the virus,” Moon said.

Precautions

The US military is also taking precautions for its some 50,000 personnel in Japan, which has seen more than 800 people infected by the virus, most of them linked to a cruise ship.

US Forces Japan said Wednesday that it was elevating the health precautions, requiring units to consider limiting or cancelling meetings, training events and large social gatherings as they monitor developments in areas close to American bases.

US Forces in Japan also restricted non-essential travel to South Korea, while leisure or non-essential travel is now prohibited for American personnel and their families.