The UAE Consulate cautioned travellers in Hong Kong after one protestor was shot by police

People scuffle with riot police at a shopping mall in Tai Po in Hong Kong on November 3. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The UAE Consulate on Monday issued a new travel advisory to citizens travelling to Hong Kong amid protests and demonstrations that broke out across various parts of the island.

In an announcement, the UAE Consulate in Hong Kong said: “Due to the demonstrations and protests in the Central, Sai Wan Ho, Shatin, Kwai Fong, Tung Chung, Tseung Kwan O, UAE Citizens in Hong Kong are advised to be cautious and should have any emergency to contact on +852 28661823 or the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation call centre on +971 800 44444, and to register with the Twajudi Service.”

The Twajudi service can be accessed on the ministry’s website or smart app, called UAEMOFA.

The service allows the ministry and its diplomatic missions to remain in contact with Emiratis in the event of emergencies and crises that might occur in the countries to which they travel.

Violent protests in Hong Kong have now entered into its sixth month, with demonstrations taking place on a daily basis.

The latest outburst led to police taking action and shooting one protestor, leaving him in critical condition.

According to Reuters, police fired tear gas in the Central business district where protesters blocked streets as office workers crowded the pavements and hurled anti-government abuse.

Some passersby took cover inside the Landmark shopping mall, one of the oldest and most expensive in Central, as volley after volley of tear gas rained down.

Police were reported to have fired live rounds at close range at protesters in Sai Wan Ho, the eastern side of Hong Kong island, which left the protester wounded.