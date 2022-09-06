Typhoon Hinnamnor has made landfall in southeastern South Korea, over the city of Busan early on Tuesday, as the nation braced for record winds and rain that may bring flooding.
In Japan, flights were cancelled while some production were suspended on Monday as the violent tropical cyclone hit the southern islands after bringing significant rainfall to northern Taiwan.
https://twitter.com/135knots/status/1566887285437644801?s=20&t=A57ZN_A3TcDP5ORTgjmGUg
At midnight, the storm skirted Jeju Island, and at 4:50 am, it made landfall on the Korean Peninsula's southern coast.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, it was downgraded from "super strong" to "strong," with winds of high to 154 km/h (96 mph) were detected.
Except for Incheon and Seoul, the whole country was still under a heavy rain advisory.
Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes earlier and flights were cancelled in Japan as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year.
Shanghai grounded ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas. The eastern business hub of Wenzhou ordered all classes suspended on Monday.
Evacuations and flight cancellations have been ordered in Japan’s southern Okinawa Island. The typhoon is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean Peninsula, bringing the possibility of flooding.
In Japan, the typhoon lashed Okinawa and nearby islands with heavy rain and fierce winds, threatening flooding and grounding more than 100 flights connecting the islands and parts of the main southern island of Kyushu.
Footage on Japan’s NHK national television showed trees violently shaken by the storm, with fierce rainfall hitting the pavement. A greenhouse for mangoes on Ishigaki Island was knocked down. On the main Okinawa island, two elderly people fell down and were slightly injured, according to media reports.
Officials said the slow-moving typhoon could add to rainfall and risks of flooding in the southern region where dense rain clouds have been stuck.
In Taiwan, over 600 residents in New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu counties were evacuated to shelters on Saturday amid the heavy rain and strong winds, according to the island’s Central News Agency.
The typhoon caused a landslide in Miaoli county and blew over some 100 roadside trees. About 40 flights and more than 100 ferry services across Taiwan were also cancelled Saturday.